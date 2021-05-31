KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A man’s overnight shooting death marks Kansas City's 62nd homicide of the year.
Officers were called just before 2 a.m. Monday to 37th Street and Montgall Avenue. When they arrived to a vacant lot, they found a man just off the street who had been shot and unresponsive.
He was rushed to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead. There is no word yet on who the victim is or who shot him.
If anyone saw anything or has any information they are asked to contact the homicide unit directly at 234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 474-TIPS. There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest in this case or any unsolved homicide in Kansas City.
