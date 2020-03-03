LINWOOD, KS (KCTV) -- The overnight deadly tornado in Nashville conjures up thoughts of the EF-4 Linwood tornado that ripped a path of devastation in May 2019, as Kansas and Missouri take part in Severe Weather Awareness Week.
There were thankfully no deaths in Linwood that night, largely because of residents heeding tools such as weather radios, news apps and tornado sirens. Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly signed a proclamation Friday declaring this week Severe Weather Awareness Week. Missouri is also participating.
Tornado sirens on both sides of the state line will go off today at 10 a.m. The National Weather Service encourages everyone to use the drill to fully practice what you would do if it was real. It says you should plan where your family would go, what you need in an emergency kit, and how you'll get notified of the storm.
KCTV5 spoke with the Leavenworth County Emergency Management office, and they said advanced warning was the reason only three people had minor injuries in the 2019 Linwood tornado.
"They had advance warning. When the National Weather Service went out and did the surveillance of the entire tornado path, every person they talked to knew it was coming," said Kim Buchanan with Leavenworth County Emergency Management. "They had all of their advance notifications, and they were prepared for it."
