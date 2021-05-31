Police are on site of a serious multiple-vehicle injury wreck at 75th Place and State Avenue.

KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- Six people were injured in a multiple-vehicle wreck at 75th Place and State Avenue.

Officers are asking that drivers take alternate routes as State Avenue from 75th to 78th streets in both directions are currently closed and will be for several hours.

The crash was reported about 3:45 a.m. Monday.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2021 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.