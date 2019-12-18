KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City is losing one of the most seasoned city mangers they have ever had, and the search is on to find his replacement.
Former city manager Troy Schulte has brought a lot of things to Kansas City, including a new downtown convention hotel. The job of city manager encompasses a lot of different things.
“Most important in that is how do we deliver basic services … how do we avoid the pothole crisis we saw last year? How do we make sure roads are plowed? And how do we make sure Kansas Citians get the good basic services they deserve,” Mayor Quinton Lucas said.
That includes people visiting Kansas City as well.
With huge events like the NFL Draft and the potential of a World Cup match, all eyes are on Kansas City.
Some of the responsibility for visitors having a good time falls on the city manager.
On Wednesday, the City Council is discussing how they’re going to search for Schulte’s replacement.
KCTV5 looked through city resolutions to find out how the search process works in Kansas City.
The city will hire a firm, start a nationwide search and then narrow down candidates from there.
Lucas said back in September it’s important to look at all candidates.
“It’s also not lost on me that this city and its long history of city managers has never had a woman city manager. We’ve only had one city manager of color,” Lucas said. “I want to make sure that we know we'll look at diverse candidates conducting a nationwide search in connection with that.”
The City Council meets at 10:30 a.m.
