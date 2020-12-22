KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Tis’ the season for online holiday shopping…and phishing scams.
COVID-19 has many doing their holiday shopping in front of a computer screen or smart devices. This can open up a big opportunity for cybercriminals.
If you haven’t been doing your holiday shopping in person at stores, there are scams to watch out for this holiday season.
Phishing scams are a fraudulent attempt to obtain sensitive information.
One of which includes “smishing”. While there are all kinds of online scams, many hackers go for the easiest targets – that’s usually mobile users. Smishing is where scammers will send you a text message in order to get you to fall for something.
For example: you’ll get a text message saying there’s a problem with your store order or Amazon package. Many have the tendency to respond to text messages like this because it’s personal and quick and they aren’t necessarily thinking about the implications of responding. Especially when we’re awaiting our holiday purchases.
But, if you click on it, it’ll redirect you to a website that looks just like Amazon, or another stores website and will prompt you for information.
One thing to do if you receive a text message like this is go to the source directly, such as the website you bought the product from.
According to technology expert Burton Kelso, it’s also important to not click on any links that you’re weary of.
“99% of cybercrime requires user interaction. So, you can look at the text message and not have anything bad happen to you. You have to click on the link and give up your information and that’s how most cyber criminals operate now a days. So, it’s important that if you interact with it you’re going to get your computer or device infected r even give out your information," he said.
Phishing scams are one of the easiest forms of cybercrime out there.
But there are ways to avoid it.
First, it’s important to understand your phone number is out on the dark web and cybercriminals can buy those numbers.
One thing you can do is sign up on the National Do Not Call Registry.
Also, cut down on who you give your mobile number to. Only give it to family and friends. If you need a mobile number for purchasing
things online, you can create a fake public number using google voice or the what’s up app.
“You can also download an app called “robo killer” which will block both text messages and phone calls from scammers. I think it’s $30 per year but downloading it will ensure you can cut down on at least 90% of those text messages and scam phone calls,” Kelso said.
Lastly, call your cell phone company to find out if your mobile carrier has the means to block spam calls.
