KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- With more time on your hands, a lot of you have been trying out the app TikTok.
But, you may not know the viral TikTok Savage challenge has a local connection.
The song is very popular on TikTok, and it’s very rare anyone could go a full day without hearing it. The song "Savage" was produced by a Kansas City, Kansas native Anthony White who goes by J. White. White graduated from Leavenworth High School.
White says he made the beat for Savage in 10 minutes. He contacted Houston rapper Megan Thee Stallion and after a long night in the studio the hit was born.
A 19-year-old choreographer in Ohio made the dance on TikTok. Now, people all across the world are trying it. But just when we thought the song couldn’t get better, Beyoncé made a remix.
“My reaction was just like everyone else’s, I literally sat there on the couch and stared at my phone,” White said. “I said wow Beyoncé is on my record and I’m from Kansas, okay cool, wow.”
J. White says he enjoys watching people from all over the world unite and have fun especially with all the negativity going on right now.
“I love when I’m able to make a song to bring people together,” White says. “This is why I do this, to bring smiles, and to make people feel good.”
The proceeds of the remix are going to COVID-19 relief in Houston. J. White has won two Grammy awards. His first was for Cardi B’s project Invasion of Privacy and the second was for the song “a lot” by 21 savage and J. Cole.
His song "I Like It" was just performed at the last Super Bowl. He encourages anyone with a dream to keep pushing until you achieve it.
“Don’t be afraid, don’t move in fear. Get uncomfortable that’s what I had to do,” White said. “I traveled. I networked. I did as much as I could do to fail.”
While White continues to make more music, he is also using his Instagram platform of more than 62,000 followers to give aspiring artists a chance to show their talents in what he calls “Apollo J. White Style."
