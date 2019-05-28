KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Intense winds and saturated grounds has uprooted trees all over the metro creating a mess to clean up.
Now, some arborists are saying homeowners would be well served by checking their trees, before more storms come through the metro.
Arborist Jesse Kirk says it really depends on the size of the tree and the situation.
If it’s a small, recently planted tree that’s leaning, then you can brace it with some t-posts, but if it’s a mature tree, and it’s starting to lean, there’s probably nothing you can do, and you may need to get it removed.
Kirk said silver maple trees are not the best to have close to your home, because they are fast growing, soft wooded and hollow out easily.
To see if your trees are in the clear of uprooting in the next storm, look for any kind of fungus around the root flare where it widens out as it enters the ground. If you start to see decay around there, that means you have some dead roots in there and loss of stability.
“What you really need to look for in saturated soils is around the root plate of your tree, any kind of fractured soils, any change in the lean of the trunk,” Kirk said. “That would be an indication that the tree is actively failing right now. So, that needs to be dealt with immediately.”
Roots do need oxygen, so when the roots are sitting in water for periods of time, it’s not getting that gas exchange. This can lead to less roots taking up moisture to the tree and drying out the soil.
So, come July, you may find yourself needing to water your trees.
