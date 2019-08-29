KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Labor Day weekend might be one of your last chances to go for a swim this summer.
When you do, be mindful of basic water safety tips.
The U.S. Consumer Product Consumer Safety Commission recently released a report showing drowning is growing as a leading cause of death for kids.
Safety experts are advocating for a national drowning prevention plan.
More than 300 children in the United States died from drowning last year. The World Health Organization has recognized the problem as well.
The organization released a global report on drowning in 2014. It recommended national governments create prevention programs.
Since then, Australia, Canada, Thailand, Vietnam, United Kingdom and New Zealand have all implemented water safety plans.
Australia, for example, reduced drowning rates for kids under 14 by 32 percent.
The government checks all public pools have first aid resources, free swimming lessons and are designed with safety in mind.
Dr. John Bahling, a pediatric emergency room doctor, says near-drownings can lead to serious injuries.
“Even if they don’t inhale a lot of water, their body will stop them from breathing so they don’t inhale water but that also shuts off the oxygen supply to the brain and you can get a brain injury from that," he said.
To prevent these injuries doctors offices and some local governments will have safety resources on their websites.
