KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- As the Chiefs prepare to "Run It Back" with a return to the Super Bowl, local McDonald's owner-operators announced that they will once again be donating $500 to Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kansas City for each sack recorded against the opposing team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, during the Super Bowl.
During the last two playoff games, the Chiefs have had a total of 5 sacks. As a result, McDonald's Great Plains Business Unit will be donating $2,500 to RMHC-KC. McDonald's Great Plains Business Unit hopes that this donation amount increases after Super Bowl LV.
McDonald's invites all Chiefs fans to join them in making a donation per sack. These donations help RMHC-KC continue their mission of keeping families close.
Chiefs fans can also take advantage of McDonald's "Big Mac Sack" promotion. When the Chiefs get a sack, Big Mac sandwiches are buy one, get one free the next day at participating Kansas City-area McDonald’s restaurants.
