KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Rockhurst University announced students must be vaccinated before returning to campus in the fall.
University President Rev. Thomas B. Curran, S.J. said it is part of an effort to show mutual concern, to create a better student life and experience and to also follow the example of other institutions with similar policies.
According to Rev. Curran, there are three exemptions; medical, religious, or personal reasons.
Students will have to fill out a form stating their vaccination status. Those who are unvaccinated or have an exemption will be required to wear a mask.
Classes at Rockhurst University begin August 23.
At Kansas City Kansas Community College, mask restrictions are being eased. The policy was updated Monday.
KCKCC students, faculty and staff will have to fill out a form with their vaccination status. Those who are unvaccinated or have an exemption will be required to wear a mask.
According to the college's policy, exemptions must be on file with the KCKCC Human Resources Office or the Student Health Services Office.
The KCKCC Board of Trustees said this is part of their commitment to follow science and provide a safe environment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.