KANSAS CITY, SK (KCTV) -- Investigators are trying to figure out what led up to a crash along I-70 near 61st Street overnight.
Investigators at the scene say it began as a road rage incident and involved three vehicles including a semi.
The semi rolled onto its side. Despite all of this, no one was hurt.
