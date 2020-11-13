KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- RideKC and the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum are teaming up to celebrate Buck O’Neil’s 109th birthday and the 100th anniversary of the Negro Leagues.
All of Kansas City is welcome to virtually “tip its cap” Friday in remembrance of the legendary O’Neil and commemorate the centennial anniversary.
RideKC will roll out an O’Neil-inspired Kansas City Monarchs streetcar, bus, and a fleet of Negro Leagues baseball bicycles.
The event will be from 11 a.m to noon.
It will be held at the Union Station KC Streetcar stop on the west side of Main Street and north of Pershing Road.
Due to COVID-19 precautions and limitations, this event is invite only and has limited in-person capacity, however it will be live streamed at www.facebook.com/kcstreetcar.
