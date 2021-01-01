KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- RideKC has announced that bus and paratransit service will resume at 11 a.m. Friday.
People are encouraged to stay home and not travel unless absolutely necessary. Buses will use snow reroutes, and additional reroutes may be necessary.
RideKC Freedom and RideKC Freedom OnDemand will resume service in Phase C.
Delays of over one hour are likely with significantly longer delays possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.