KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV/AP) -- The FBI is offering a $5,000 reward for any information regarding the whereabouts of 7-year-old Avontay Reed and 5-year-old Kelvontae Cooper that went missing on Nov. 9.

Meanwhile, their mother has been charged with kidnapping.

The children were taken away from their mother and placed in the care of their maternal aunt due to the mother's mental health and drug abuse, authorities say.

Police say the mother, Mattina Marshall, took the children from the aunt's house.

Marshal was found on Tuesday without the children. The children have now been listed as missing and endangered.

Court records say that when Marshall was found at a motel she told authorities the children were with their father.

Marshall was charged with two counts of first-degree kidnapping and is jailed. She does not yet have a listed attorney.

If you have any information, please call 911 or the Juvenile Section at 816-234-5150.