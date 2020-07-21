KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- Doctors from The University of Kansas Health System are talking Tuesday about the possible return of high school sports.
Kansas officials hope with the delay of schools starting in-person learning, and lessons learned from summer conditioning, more thought will be put into safety protocols for athletics.
For now, high schools are still scheduled to play soccer, football and girls tennis matches when schools reopen.
The Kansas State High School Activities Association said it had guidelines prepared for release last week but will reconsider them after Governor Laura Kelly’s executive order pushed back reopening schools.
Missouri released its guidelines on Wednesday. It recommends athletes stay 6 feet apart while not playing, limit the amount of gear they share and monitor all symptoms before coming to practice.
Some parents and coaches if playing a few games is worth the health risk, or the risk of starting a season they won’t finish.
Summer workouts were disrupted for weeks in Shawnee Mission schools where more than a dozen athletes test positive for coronavirus this summer.
If students in any district opt for online only schooling, they may not be eligible to participate in state-sponsored activities.
