KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City restaurants are seeing more customers than in the last year, now that they are back to full capacity.
However, the demand is creating longer wait times. That is why restaurant owners are suggesting that customers make reservations ahead of time.
According to the executive director of the Greater Kansas City Restaurant Association, some restaurants are still understaffed. With that being the case, service may take a little longer than unusual.
His advice is for customers to be practice patience and plan ahead.
"If you can, go during off peak times. Also, if you can, make a reservation ahead of time because that will get you in quicker. Otherwise, plan for a little wait and have a drink while you wait to be seated."
The owner of Japser's Italian Restaurant in Kansas City said he's seeing more customers than before.
"From the minute we wake up in the morning, the phones are ringing," said Jasper Mirable.
He said his restaurant has seen at least a 22 percent increase in sales compared to 2019.
It's all in part to customers being excited to dine-in again.
"But more than anything, the online reservations. If someone can't make it in tonight, then they'll make a reservation for tomorrow night or even next week.
Both Teel and Mirabile said getting a reservation is what people will need to do.
