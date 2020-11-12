KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Parents, listen up. Before you make that annual holiday tradition down to Crown Center this year, reservations are now required for some activities.
Visiting Santa Claus this year and taking that memorable photo at Crown Center will uniquely capture the 2020 experience.
Santa will arrive in a horse-drawn carriage at 10:30 a.m. Nov. 27 and will greet those gathered outside from his carriage. Santa will then take up residence in Santa’s Gingerbread Station.
Reservations are required to visit Santa and should be made in advance. Use the online reservation form to reserve a time slot. Masks and social distancing are required. Santa will be wearing a mask, and children will talk to Santa from six feet away. Families can take photos with Santa from one side of a plexiglass divider.
However, even with the many challenges of 2020, Crown Center is still pulling out all the stops to put Kansas City in the holiday spirit this season.
“We know Crown Center is a key part of so many Kansas City families’ holiday traditions,” said Stacey Paine, president of Crown Center Redevelopment Corporation. “We are doing everything we can to keep those Christmas traditions alive during this unusual and difficult year.”
The Crown Center Ice Terrace will run through Mar. 7, 2021. Reservations are required for ice skating and may be made two days in advance. Same day reservations are not available. Use the online reservation form to reserve a spot on the ice. Masks and social distancing are required in the pro shop, on the ice, and for spectators inside the fenced rink area.
A virtual Mayor’s Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony will be held on Nov. 27. You can watch the ceremony on Crown Center’s Facebook page and CrownCenter.com starting at 5:30 p.m.
For more details, visit CrownCenterChristmas.com.
