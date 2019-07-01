OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- Outstanding student loan debt has doubled over the past decade to more than $1.5 trillion in 2018.
It’s now second only to the amount of mortgage debt held by Americans.
Lawmakers have been talking about this loan debt for years, and it was a big topic of conversation in recent Democratic presidential debates.
And on Monday, it’ll be a topic of conversation for Congresswoman Sharice Davids, who is having a roundtable discussion on the impact student loan debt has on students, families, institutions and communities.
The roundtable will have several panelists ranging from professors, young professionals and financial aid officers who will all share their personal experiences with student loan debt.
One of the panelist, Andy Fogel, is a financial aid officer at Johnson County Community College. He carries the burden of student loans himself and works daily to help others not end up in such a tough situation later on down the road.
“It’s not an easy feeling. It’s something I take with me in all my decisions. All of my decisions going forward now I think about how I’m going to pay my mortgage, how I’m going to pay my car and how I’m going to pay my student loans," he said.
Monday's student loan roundtable will be at Johnson County Community College's Regnier Center at 4 p.m.
