JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Thousands of state workers in Missouri are being told they will return to the office within two weeks.
In an email that went out to workers, the governor's office set a May 17 deadline for employees to come back. Remote work will not be an option.
KCTV5 News reached out to the governor's office to find out more, but we have not heard back.
