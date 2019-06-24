FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- The relentless rain has made it hard to plan anything outdoors, and that includes mowing the lawn.
Lawn-care businesses across the Kansas City metro are taking a major impact.
Landworks in Kansas City says their crews have gotten used to coming in later, working late and working weekends just to get caught up.
The soaking rain makes everything grow twice as fast, which isn’t good if you don’t like weeds.
But with a lot of mowing jobs, it’s holding the company and others back.
If the ground is too saturated, heavy mowers can leave muddy streaks in the grass.
The rain can also wash off chemicals that were just put down, and soaked grounds can even ruin equipment.
But it’s not just all the rain that’s held them up, the long winter gave them a late start too.
“It’s hugely affected us,” Jeff Welch said. “We started our basic spring services about a month later than usual. Usually we try to get started on those in February. We didn’t get a good start until early March this year. A lot of those spring services are very time oriented so yeah, we were in a bit of a crunch getting going.”
Welch says despite being ready for some drier weather, it’s not anything they’re not prepared for.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.