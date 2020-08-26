RAYTOWN, MO (KCTV) -- A massage parlor located in a strip mall in Raytown was badly damaged in a fire.
It happened off of Raytown Trafficway near 62nd Street.
Firefighters say someone started frantically pounding on their doors at the fire station around 2 a.m. to alert them of the fire.
By the time crews got to the strip mall, flames were shooting through the roof, and due to the damage it was apparent the fire had been burning for at least 30 minutes.
About six or seven 7 businesses alongside the massage parlor did sustain smoke damage.
The cause of the fire hasn’t been determined.
