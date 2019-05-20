KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- Pit bulls have been banned in Kansas City, Kansas. for nearly 30 years. Monday, a group will be going before Wyandotte County leaders to try and get the ban lifted.
The last time a group tried to appeal this ordinance was in 2014, however, the vote ended up a tied 4-4 margin which was not enough to overturn the ban.
Bans have been lifted elsewhere in the metro, like in Bonner Springs in 2014, Roeland Park in 2015 and Liberty last year.
According to current KCK regulations, a pit bull could result in a fine between $300 to $1,000, along with jail time up to 90 days.
Owner of Unleashed Pet Rescue, Danielle Reno, said she is one of the people advocating for the ban to be lifted.
“As a bully breed owner, a Pitbull owner myself I can advocate for the breed. They’re just a really great type of dog. We have several at our shelter and it really isn’t the dog itself, it is the behavior of dogs individually,” Reno said.
In 2006 a 71-year-old woman in KCK was mauled by a pit bull when working in her garden and later died of her injuries.
This situation led to tough enforcement.
Pastor Mack McConnell, the brother in law to this woman, said he hopes to see the ban stay in place.
“There are cases where they are brought up proper, but then they turn. Which was the case with my sister n law. The gentleman had the dogs and he took care of them. It didn’t attack him, but it attacked his neighbor. So for that reason, I would not accept it,” McConnell said.
If it advances out of the Public Works and Safety committee, the full Unified Government’s Board of Commissioners will discuss the matter at its meeting on May 30.
