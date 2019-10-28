GRANDVIEW, MO (KCTV) -- With the potential for winter weather in our forecast, KCTV5 News is in with some local municipalities to see where they are with their winter preparations.
Some of those snow storms last year took their supplies down to zero.
At the Grandview Public Works Department, about 800 tons of salt is stored in their dome, but that’s only about half of what they’ll use throughout the winter.
They will use a mixture of salt and beet juice to treat Grandview roads. The superintendent says this is the least harmful to the environment.
In Blue Springs, they use strictly salt, but last year they used some sand to keep from running out of supplies. The superintendent here says figuring out what the winter is going to be like is a toss up.
“Paper, rock, scissors ... that’s how we’re going to determine if we’re going to have a bad winter. We rely on you guys a lot. Watch the forecast. A lot of hoping and praying that it doesn’t do anything bad. We’re here no matter what," Grandview Public Works Superintendent William Briscoe said.
Storm Track 5 Meteorologist Erin Little has some systems that are a little more exact than a game of rock, paper, scissors. She says areas up north near St. Joseph might be putting down some salt later Monday because there is the potential for snow overnight.
Little says Kansas City crews maybe treating roads by Wednesday evening.
The Kansas City Public Works Department says they are ready for another hard winter with three fully stocked salt domes. This year, they've opened a new one at the Municipal Services Center.
Right now, plows are having vehicle location devices installed to help public works track their progress. They're still hiring drivers and plan to hold one more round of interviews.
