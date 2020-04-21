JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KCTV/AP) -- People are demanding Governor Mike Parson to end Missouri’s stay-at-home order.
Protestors say the lockdown is an overreach by the government, and it’s harming the economy.
“I, myself, have a business and I have been affected by this closure. We closed for a few weeks now and we actually had to take out a loan to open back up and serve our community,” said Nikki Evers, organizer of “End the Stay – Governor Parson.”
Doctors say they understand the protestors’ frustration, but gathering in a large group is an unsafe way to express it.
“You want to protest? Protest helping us getting more tests. Protest to do things that increase our ability to keep you safe. But don’t do that in a mass gathering because all you’re going to do is make the point that we can’t open society. That’s the mistake,” said Dr. Steve Stites, Chief Medical Officer with University of Kansas Health System.
Evers said people are encouraged to stay six feet apart during the protest.
“I think we need to take it serious because it is an illness. I think we need to practice social distancing. We need to wash our hands. We need to respect other people's space because we don’t know their situations at home,” Evers said.
Health experts said now is not the time to reopen all businesses in Missouri.
“The more prematurely we open, the more people and patients will die,” said Dr. Damien Stevens, Critical Care Medicine and Pulmonology with University of Kansas Health System.
Unemployment is project to reach 15% soon and that has people across the state concerned.
Mike Stellern, an economics professor at Rockhurst University, has studied the way pandemics impact the economy. He says GDP and the stock market dropped quickly, but is confident we will recover.
He expects a dismal second quarter, but we’ll start to see signs of recovery in the third quarter, sometime between April and June.
“The longer we wait to open the economy, the harder it will be to get the economy going again. But the danger is, if we reopen the economy too soon and the coronavirus makes a headway back, then we have to close down everything again," he said.
Stellern said there is no need to panic.
“The American economy is very resilient, and so it will recover from this pandemic. There’s no question in my mind it will recover, the stock market will recover and it just depends on how long it’s going to take,” Stellern said.
Demonstrators in Jefferson City on Tuesday will show they want the economy open now, regardless of the number of current coronavirus cases.
Government and health officials argue that the orders are necessary to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.
Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas announced last week that he was extending the city’s stay-at-home order until May 15.
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has issued a stay-at-home order through May 3 but he said last week the state plans to take steps to reopen the economy the next day.
STATE BUDGET CUTS
Parson on Monday announced another $47 million in state budget cuts to ensure Missouri has the cash on hand needed to fight the coronavirus.
The biggest restrictions were about $23 million from K-12 schools and school busing, although those cuts appear to be negated by more than $208 million in federal aid slated to go to Missouri schools.
Earlier this month Parson cut roughly $175 million, much of which came from colleges and universities.
UNIVERSITY BUDGET ANNOUNCEMENTS
Universities across the state began announcing plans Monday for dealing with steep budget cuts caused by the coronavirus.
Washington University in St. Louis told employees Monday that it expects to furlough about 1,300 employees without pay for 90-day periods in response to budget difficulties caused by the coronarvirus pandemic.
The university said most of the furloughs in May, June and July would come from the Medical Campus, where clinics are seeing 60% fewer patients and the medical school expects a $150 million revenue loss through the end of the fiscal year, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.
The University of Missouri also sent a letter Monday warning its staff and employees that layoffs, furloughs and reorganizations rare likely because of a planned 12.5 percent budget cut on the Columbia campus. Because of uncertainty over state funding and enrollment, more actions may be necessary after the fiscal year begins July 1, according to the letter.
And employees of the University of Missouri-Kansas City were told in an email Monday that furloughs and layoffs are possible after all academic departments and administrative units were told to reduce their budgets by between 12.5% and 17.5%, KCUR reported.
Officials with the University of Missouri System warned last week that the spread of COVID-19 could cost the system's four campuses up to $180 million.
FAULTY MASKS
Missouri Public Safety Director Sandy Karsten said a vendor that provided the state with about 101,000 faulty KN95 protective masks refunded the state the roughly $8.3 million it paid. Karsten said the masks didn't fit properly.
MISSOURI DEATH/CASE STATISTICS
As of Monday, Missouri has recorded 199 deaths and 5,807 confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to Johns Hopkins University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
HOSPITAL LAYOFFS
Pinnacle Healthcare Systems has reported it plans to layoff about 125 employees at its Kansas and Missouri facilities and close several of its operations in the two states. The Overland Park, Kansas-based company filed for bankruptcy in February.
In a filing April 10 with the state of Missouri, Pinnacle's trustee said disruptions caused to surgeries and business operations caused by the coronavirus pandemic led to the decision to close hospitals in Overland Park, Kansas, and Boonville, Missouri, the company’s administrative offices in Overland Park and seven Blue Valley Surgical Associates Clinics in Kansas and Missouri.
