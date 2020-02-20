JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Throughout the Kansas City area, dozens of cities ban pit bulls and other breeds considered aggressive.
Some advocates call this dog discrimination because each animal no matter the breed has different behavior.
The executive director at KC Pet Project sent a letter to lawmakers asking the to pass HB 2244 and 2241 that would not allow cities to ban select breeds.
Tori Fugate, communications director at KC Pet Project, says breed bans often make it difficult to adopt out pit bulls.
“Think of all the resources that shelter is spending on that one animal that could have went to a home had that legislation not been in place,” Fugate said. “If this were a statewide matter where we saw all communities be able to lift their bans then we would be able to save lives a lot faster and get some of these wonderful dogs into homes.”
The bill would let cities make laws about dogs, but those laws must cover all breeds, not just pit bulls or any other specific breed.
The city of Independence bans pit bulls.
In a statement, a spokeswoman told KCTV5 News that officials are monitoring closely to see how the state legislation could impact the community.
They have formed a committee of people from the Advisory Board of Health and Animal Welfare that are looking into this and will give recommendations to council sometime this spring.
Independence does allow pit bull owners that had the dog before the legislation was passed in 2006 to keep their dog if they have a license and renew it every year.
The dog breed ban bill has moved through two House committees. KCTV5 is working to learn when it will go to the full House.
