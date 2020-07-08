KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City’s Public Safety Study Group meets Wednesday to search for solutions to deadly violence.
But how is this different than any other committee or task force leaders have created? That’s one of the biggest criticisms that skeptics gave early on.
When Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas announced the group in May, he said he had confidence in the group and its combined decades of law enforcement, prosecution and public service.
The Public Safety Study Group will likely discuss Missouri Senate Bill 600 which Gov. Mike Parson signed into law on Tuesday. The law could bring longer and mandatory prison sentences for repeat offenders.
As the city focus on criminal justice, some people want more justice for the victims, also.
Michelle Metje, founder of Corey’s Network, an organization for families of homicide victims, says the rising number of deadly crimes is more than a number.
“Until you have held a crying woman in your arms and prayed along with her, in her ear, that she be able to find peace and she be able to feel her son’s presence, you really don’t know what it’s about,” Metje said.
The Public Safety Study Group is working on recommendations they must bring to the city council before Sept. 30.
Metje says there are plenty of organizations working on the same goal, but they’re not all on the same page.
“There are so many amazing programs in Kansas City. And all we have to do is say, ‘you know what, we’re all on the same team.’ Let’s get this done. It doesn’t matter which way you teach it as long as you’re teaching it," Metje said.
The Public Safety Study Group meets at 5 p.m.
