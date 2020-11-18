KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A pretrial conference will be held Wednesday in the felony assault case against two Kansas City police officers charged with felony assault.

The officers pleaded not guilty in the case that alleges the pair used excessive force during the arrest of Breona Hill in May 2019.

The officers were arresting Hill on suspicion of trespassing, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

A video of the arrest shows the officers kneeing Hill in the face and torso. It also shows the officers slamming Hill's face into the concrete.

The pretrial conference will be at 2 p.m. The trial is set for Dec. 6.