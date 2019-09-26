KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- People in Kansas City have the chance to view a documentary police and church leaders call “powerful.”
'Emanuel' tells the story of the South Carolina church shooting in 2015 that left nine people dead.
The documentary travels across the country and with a very special guest.
Rose Simmons is the daughter of the reverend who was killed in the Charleston shooting. She hosts screenings and panels to talk openly about gun violence.
“The tragedy was so great, it impacted the entire world,” Simmons said. “Not just me personally and the other families, but it impacted you, it impacted communities and churches, it impacted basically the entire world.”
The film walks through the stories of the family members who lost a loved one at the hands of a white supremacist. It touches on race, religion and reconciliation.
Simmons is sharing her father’s legacy and using the film as tool for preaching forgiveness. She says the message resonates with people across the country.
Simmons will host a discussion following the screening. Kansas City police will also be a part of the panel, talking about how to prevent local violence.
“The message that rings true more than anything else is that message of forgiveness that message of unity, which is exactly what our city needs,” said Jason Cooley, Community Initiative Officer with KCPD.
Cooley said he hopes this showing will bring people together and connect communities through film.
“We’re all Kansas Citians and we need to come together and see each other for who we are and humanize each other and treat each other with dignity and respect,” Cooley said. “Let’s see what we can do to bring his crime rates down bring the violence down and have a better understanding of each other and help each other.”
