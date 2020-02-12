KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Mayor Quinton Lucas will deliver his State of the City speech on Wednesday.
This is the first time the public will get a glimpse of the city’s progress and problems since he took office.
Potholes, crime, public transportation, affordable housing are topics the mayor is expected to address at the Center High School auditorium.
This is Lucas’ first the State of the City since he was elected. He will reflect on his first months in office and revert back to some of his campaign promises and platforms.
The mayor will also lay out his goals for the remainder of his term.
Violent crime will be a big topic.
So far this year there have been 19 homicides. If the trend continues, the city is on track to match or pass last year's homicide rate at 151.
To reduce violent crime the mayor says he will focus on taking guns away from domestic abusers.
“We're going to make sure we fund two probation officer positions to make sure we're enforcing that very important law in reducing the number of homicides we have this year. Those that have abused their partner are more likely to commit acts of violence and ultimately murder their partners we need to make sure we're reducing those opportunities in Kansas City,” Lucas said.
Lucas told KCTV5 News he also plans talk about starting the process of pardoning low level marijuana convictions for offenders. This was a part of his initiative to promote racial and economic justice through municipal criminal justice reform.
“If you made a mistake in teenage years or 20s and you've been a law abiding citizen for years since you should have the opportunity to not have that blemish on your record you should have the opportunity to not have to deal with something that happened years ago and frankly something that was a minor offense,” Lucas said.
Lucas says free applications to erase minor marijuana convictions will be available online within a week. He says voters have already made it clear they want to make changes to marijuana policies. Jackson County authorities no longer prosecute low level marijuana cases.
“Kansas City three years ago actually approved by 75% to 25% the decriminalization of marijuana,” Lucas said. “I think our pardon is actually just catching up with what is already happening in Kansas City and happening throughout the country.”
Lucas moved the State of the City to align with his budget presentation to City Council on Feb. 13.
The State of the City starts at 6 p.m. KCTV5 News will stream it on KCTV5.com and in our free mobile app.
