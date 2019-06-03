KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Road repair crews across the metro are struggling to keep up with pothole patching.
The harsh winter followed by the especially wet spring have all left Kansas City roads in bad shape.
The Kansas City Public Works Department said they’re doing their best, but they just can’t keep up. Crews are working over-time to fix these problems spots. But often, right after they patch, rain water seeps into the asphalt. Next thing you know, the newly patched pothole is back.
Ken Williams lives in the Country Club Plaza. He’s got $5,000 worth of damage to his Corvette right now due to a pothole. He says the roads are the worst he’s seen them in the 20 years he’s lived here.
“I think it’s really sad that in a city like Kansas City you need to have either a cheap beater car that’s paid off and you can afford to replace the wheels and tires on it on a regular basis or an SUV or off-road capable car just to drive on city streets. It’s at the point now where you can’t have a nice car anymore,” he said.
Williams says he’s keeping both of his low-profile sports cars in storage, afraid to drive either of them on these roads. He has reported several problem spots to the city.
The city says they patched 3,900 potholes the week of May 12 and just 2,700 the next week because of the rain.
You can actually see where all their reports of potholes are on the city's website. And, you can see from the map that there are potholes all over the place. You can also report problems spots to the city at http://kcmo.gov/311/.
