KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Police are investigating Kansas City's 132nd homicide Monday morning.
Officers were called about 3:45 a.m. near Swope Parkway at 54th Street on a shooting call.
A 911 caller directed police to a home and told them someone inside had been shot. Officers went inside and located a woman in her 30s unresponsive who had been shot.
Paramedics declared her dead at the scene. The victim's identity has not yet been released.
Crime scene investigators will be processing the scene to hopefully gather any evidence that will lead detectives to a suspect.
If anyone saw anything or had any information they are asked to contact homicide detectives directly at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 474-TIPS. A reward of up to $25,000 is available for information leading to an arrest in this case.
This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.