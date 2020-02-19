Police say the leading cause at most of these sites is not paying attention or distracted driving.

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Police are warning drivers about the most crash-prone locations in Kansas City.

The top 10 locations for crashes around the area include: 

  1. I-435 and Holmes Road
  2. I-70 and I-435
  3. 75th Street and Hwy. 71
  4. Bannister Road and Hwy. 71
  5. I-470 and Blue Ridge Boulevard
  6. 55th Street and Hwy. 71
  7. Front Street and I-435
  8. Front Street and I-35
  9. Red Bridge Road and Hwy. 71
  10. I-435 and Wornall Road

This isn’t the most deadly list but most frequent crashes for the first part of 2020.

Police say the leading cause at most of the sites is not paying attention or distracted driving.

Officers say they’ve seen a lot of rear-end accidents. There were more lane violation crashes at Interstate 435 and Holmes Road and I-435 and Front Street.

