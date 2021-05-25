One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting Tuesday morning at the Extended Stay America in Lenexa.

LENEXA, KS (KCTV) -- A man is dead after police shot and killed him Tuesday morning at the Extended Stay America in Lenexa.

Officers were called just after 5 a.m. Tuesday to 8015 Lenexa Drive in response to a disturbance at the motel. The suspect in that disturbance exchanged gunfire with two responding officers, and the suspect was killed, according to the Lenexa Police Department.

The officers were not injured in the incident. The Johnson County Officer-Involved Shooting Investigation Team has been activated to investigate the incident.

The original disturbance call concerned conflict in a motel room between a man and a woman, police said.

KCTV5 will continue to update this developing story.

