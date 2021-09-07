WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — One man died and five women were injured early Tuesday in a shooting at a downtown nightclub in Wichita, Kansas, and police were searching for a shooting suspect hours later, officials said.
The shooting happened just after 12:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Enigma Club & Lounge, police said in a news release, and arriving officers found one man fatally shot and five women injured. Police later identified the man killed as Preston Spencer, 34, of Wichita.
Police believe a man who had been kicked out of the club returned with a gun and opened fire from the sidewalk through the club’s windows, then fled.
Police said they planned to release more information later Tuesday during a news conference.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.