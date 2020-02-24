KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- Parents and students could see more police around their school on Monday.
Police want to put a little extra pressure on young drivers to raise awareness for road safety. They’ll make sure people keep their phones away and pay attention to school zones.
"Even one teen death is unacceptable," Prairie Village Police Chief Tim Schwartzkopf said. "Please slow down, put the phone away or turn it off, and always buckle up."
Officers will issue citations to any individual who refuses to obey the traffic laws, whether it is for speeding, texting or failing to buckle up. Remind teens that driving is a privilege and encourage them to learn about the importance of driving safely.
Agencies frequently run safety campaigns in August when school starts, and there is a new class of students driving to school.
Starting Monday, officers in Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma will be around schools for the next two weeks. They’re not just focused on school zones.
Police are talking to teen drivers about being safe whenever they’re on the road. Car accidents are the leading cause of death for 15 to 18 year olds.
Neither Kansas nor Missouri have a formal drivers education requirement.
