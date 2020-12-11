KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Police need your help finding a 3-year-old girl.
Noriyah King went missing near her home at 38th Street and Highland Avenue about 7 p.m. Thursday. She was last seen wearing an orange or pink coat.
Police are continuing to talk with her mother to get more information.
The Kansas City Police Department and Jackson County Sheriff's Office exhaustively searched around the home and the surrounding area using people, police dogs and drones.
If you think you've seen here or know where she is, police say you should call 911.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.