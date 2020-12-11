Police need your help finding a 3-year-old girl. Noriyah King was last seen wearing an orange or pink coat about 7 p.m. Thursday.

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Police need your help finding a 3-year-old girl.

Noriyah King went missing near her home at 38th Street and Highland Avenue about 7 p.m. Thursday. She was last seen wearing an orange or pink coat. 

Police are continuing to talk with her mother to get more information.

The Kansas City Police Department and Jackson County Sheriff's Office exhaustively searched around the home and the surrounding area using people, police dogs and drones.

Noriyah King

If you think you've seen here or know where she is, police say you should call 911.

