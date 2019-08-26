MISSION, KS (KCTV) -- Police are investigating at least five overnight burglaries at Johnson County businesses that may be related.
It all started about 11:20 p.m. Sunday on Johnson Drive.
Mission police say three businesses were burglarized there, and someone tried to break into another but was unsuccessful.
At least two other businesses in Overland Park were also burglarized since 2 a.m.
KCTV5 News is staying in contact with police throughout the day to get you updates as soon as we get them.
