KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A man is dead after being shot early Thursday morning in Kansas City.
Officers were called just after 1:15 a.m. to Independence Avenue and The Paseo on a shooting.
When officers arrived, witnesses at the scene directed them to a nearby field where they found a man who had been shot. He was later pronounced dead.
This makes for Kansas City’s 123rd homicide. This time last year there were 90 homicides, and in 2018 at this time, there were 80.
The Kansas City Police Department, the city and the federal government are all working to prevent this number from continuing to go up and to solve the homicides that have already taken place.
"Reach out to your community members, reach out to us. Let us help you before it leads to another fatal shooting in our city," said Officer Doaa El-Ashkar, a spokeswoman for the KCPD.
If anyone has any information about what may have occurred, please call the homicide unit at 816-234-5043. Any one with information leading to an arrest is eligible to receive up to a $25,000 cash reward for calling 816-474-TIPS.
