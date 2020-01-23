Maintenance workers at the shopping center noticed jewelry and products strewn around the parking lot in front of the store and called police.

OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- Police are investigating a heist at jewelry store early Thursday morning.

Investigators say happened sometime between 3:30 a.m. and 4 a.m. at Tivol near 119th Street and Roe Avenue.

According to Overland Park police, someone forced their way in through a window at the jewelry store.

Maintenance workers at the shopping center noticed jewelry and products strewn around the parking lot in front of the store and called police.

No one was at the store at the time. Currently, there is no suspect description available.

It's not clear how much jewelry was stolen.

