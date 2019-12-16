Police generic
(KCTV5 News)

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Police say they are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead Sunday evening. . 

Just before 9:30 p.m., officers were called to a home in the 3900 block of Bellefontaine on a shooting call. When they arrived they found a man dead inside who appeared to have been shot.

The victim has not been identified.

There is no suspect information at this time, police said.

If anyone saw anything in that area or has any information they are asked to call the Homicide Unit directly at 234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 474-TIPS.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.