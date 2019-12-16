KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Police say they are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead Sunday evening. .
Just before 9:30 p.m., officers were called to a home in the 3900 block of Bellefontaine on a shooting call. When they arrived they found a man dead inside who appeared to have been shot.
The victim has not been identified.
There is no suspect information at this time, police said.
If anyone saw anything in that area or has any information they are asked to call the Homicide Unit directly at 234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 474-TIPS.
