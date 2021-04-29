KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Police are investigating the city's latest homicide.
Officers were called about 5:50 a.m. Thursday just south of 75th Street and Monroe Avenue at the East Hills Village Apartments. Investigators say the shooting occurred near the entrance to an apartment.
When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to hospital where he later died.
A preliminary investigation reveals the result of the shooting was due to an ongoing dispute among people living inside an apartment unit.
This is the city's 50th homicide of the year.
