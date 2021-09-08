KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Police are investigating a deadly shooting near 19th and Vine streets.
Officers were called just after midnight Wednesday to investigate.
Officers say the shooting victim showed up at a hospital where he was later pronounced dead. They believe that multiple people were in the area at the time and may have information about what led up to the shooting.
If anyone has any information they are asked to contact homicide detectives directly at 234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 474-TIPS. There is a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in this case
