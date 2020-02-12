Police: 1 in custody after woman stabbed at Olathe McDonald's

OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -- Authorities are investigating after a woman stabbed another woman in the leg at an Olathe McDonald's.
The 23-year-old woman who was stabbed was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police say.
Officers were called about 6 a.m. Wednesday to the restaurant along North Parker near West Santa Fe streets.
According to police, the suspect fled south from the scene and was arrested about a block away.
It's unknown at this time know what the fight was about.
