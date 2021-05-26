LENEXA, KS (KCTV) -- A man is dead after police shot and killed him Tuesday morning at the Extended Stay America in Lenexa.
The man has been identified as Darren Dejuan Chandler, 34, of the Nashville area.
Officers were called just after 5 a.m. Tuesday to 8015 Lenexa Drive in response to a disturbance at the motel. Dispatchers received multiple 911 calls about a physical disturbance involving Chandler and woman inside a motel room.
As officers were attempting to contact the individuals involved in the disturbance they encountered Chandler armed with a firearm. Shots were fired by both Chandler and two Lenexa officers. Subsequently, Chandler was shot and later pronounced dead at the scene. No officers were injured.
The Johnson County Officer Involved Shooting Investigation Team has been activated and is investigating the officer involved shooting.
Anyone who has information about this case is asked to call investigators with the OISIT at 913-742-6811.
