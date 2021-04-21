KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- One person is dead after a triple shooting overnight in Kansas City.
The victim in this case has been identified as 20-year-old Marquis Hooker.
Officers were called about 12:45 a.m. Monday to 67th Street and The Paseo on a shooting call. While officers were on the way they were notified that a vehicle with multiple shooting victims arrived at the hospital. Officers responded there as well.
At the hospital, officers located three shooting victims. One of those victims, Hooker, died at the hospital and another is expected to survive. One had life-threatening injuries and is now considered to be in stable condition, according to an update from police.
Officers that responded to the area of 67th Street and The Paseo located evidence of a crime scene.
If anyone saw anything or has any information they are asked to contact the homicide unit directly at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline directly at 474-TIPS. There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest in this case.
