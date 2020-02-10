KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- One man is dead and another in the hospital after a late night shooting.
The victim has been identified as 22-year-old Derrick Donahue.
Officers were called to an apartment complex just after 10 p.m. Sunday to the 11500 block of Holiday Drive which is located near Longview Road and Blue Ridge Boulevard on a reported sound of shots call.
When they arrived on scene, they found Donahue dead on the ground outside the complex who was suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
Officers were then directed by witnesses in the area to another man in a different area of the complex who had also been shot. The second victim was taken to an area hospital and expected to survive.
The circumstances that led up to the shooting are unknown at this time, police said.
Anyone with any information is urged to call the Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. Information leading to an arrest could result in up to a $25,000 cash reward.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.