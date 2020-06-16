KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The board in charge of the Kansas City Police Department will meet Tuesday morning.
We already heard from the police chief and the mayor that the department has been given the money to buy body cameras. This was a big push from protestors for accountability and transparency.
We’re going into day 19 of local protests, and organizers are counting body cameras as a win but they are not done yet.
Now, organizers are focused on the implementation of those cameras. They have questions about storage and who will make sure officers are wearing the cameras and turning them on?
"I know the problem was not in purchasing the body cameras. The problem is maintaining them moving forward," said Sheryl Ferguson with It’s Time 4 Justice.
The meeting is happening at 9:30 a.m., and because of COVID-19, it will be on the phone and streamed on Facebook.
