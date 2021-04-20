One person is dead after a wreck involving a semi that has rolled over on I-635 in Riverside.

RIVERSIDE, MO (KCTV) -- One person is dead after a wreck involving a semi that has rolled over on I-635 in Riverside.

Police say the crash happened about 7:30 a.m. Tuesday near Horizons Parkway.

It's unknown if the dead person was in the semi or the car. Circumstances of the crash are also under investigation.

Both directions of the interstate will be closed until further notice as crews work to clear the scene. 

