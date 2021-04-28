INDEPEMDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- Police are working a homicide investigation in the 500 block of South Crescent Avenue.
Officers were called to the area on the sound of shots fired at 1:53 a.m. Wednesday. Upon their arrival, they found a dead individual outside a home.
No suspect or the identity of the victim has been released. Additional information will be released when it becomes available.
