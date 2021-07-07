KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Police are investigating a deadly car crash on westbound U.S. Highway 40 near the Truman Sports Complex.
Officers say the driver of a green Honda was speeding when he missed a curve in the road. He crashed into two poles before hitting a third and splitting the car. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
The exit from southbound Interstate 435 to Hwy. 40 was has reopened after investigators cleared the scene.
